Veal, wine & prosciutto: My ultimate Italian feast at this great NJ spot

Over the years Jodi and I have made many friends in the PBA community across New Jersey. This week we had a chance to catch up with some of those friends at dinner after many months of rescheduling and delays with our crazy schedule.

The spot we picked was Cafe Picasso on Main Street in Somerville.

My friend is Vito Spadea — yup, most likely a relative from the "old country" but he pronounces our name incorrectly! Vito goes with Spah-DAY-Ah instead of how my family has been pronouncing our name since arriving in America in 1913. It's SPAY-dee-ah! I know, we certainly Americanized the name as the older Italians go with Vito's pronunciation.

That said, Cafe Picasso was the dinner location of choice. The first excellent surprise of the night is Vito's family makes their own wine and prosciutto. The owners. Lorenzo and Michael were happy to serve up the homemade delicacy on a long cutting board with a drizzle of honey glaze and an assortment of cheeses.

Of course, for me, anytime there is a bone-in veal option at an Italian restaurant, it's my go-to order.

The bone-in veal chop served saltimbocca style was perfect. Blushing meat with a topping of prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella was exactly what I needed after a full day of events.

And the dessert tray was spectacular!

The staff, service, food and atmosphere make Picasso's a fantastic food destination for your next event, dinner with friends or celebration with your spouse! Parking in the back or on the street for free after 7 p.m!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

