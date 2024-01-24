This local Italian place is must visit in Central Jersey

This is not your dad's pizza place. It's way better.

30 years ago, Luca's Ristorante in Somerset, NJ opened essentially as a pizza place. And yes, they still serve pizza, although it's a little fancier now, but still delicious.

But the menu today is a combination of comfort food and extraordinary creations that will tempt the most sophisticated palate.

We joined our friends Mona and John at Luca's after a long day of meetings, calls, and event planning. The dinner started with friendly service from Brandon and Youssef, a part of the family that owns the business.

The bread came out warm and toothsome with a sundried tomato spread and seasoned olive oil.

Then we moved to shared appetizers, the meatballs. Wow.

The farro salad.

And something unexpected called "fico" with fresh figs, mascarpone, pine nuts, and prosciutto topped with mango balsamic pearls.

Since it was on the menu, I ordered the veal saltimbocca. Perfectly melted cheese, prosciutto, and spinach all on a bed of potatoes with a perfect sauce.

Jodi had the veal parm. Perfect.

The restaurant is BYOB and they offer local wines by the bottle.

Great food, excellent service, reasonable prices. We will be back soon for sure.

