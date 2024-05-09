Who’s a good boy? NJ is one of the most dog friendly states

For a lot of people, their dog is like a member of their family and they treat them as such.

But when it comes to goods and services to take care of your pooch, which states stand out?

Showsight Magazine analyzed the number of vets, parks and green spaces, pet stores, dog-friendly laws and legislation, the presence of pet services such as doggy daycare and groomers, as well as dog-friendly hotels and restaurants, to reveal the most (and least) dog-friendly states in the US.

New Jersey shows up pretty well in the rankings, placing 8th in the country!

On a side note, the East Coast dominated the rankings, taking all of the top ten spots, with Rhode Island finishing on top.

New Jersey did particularly well in the dog-friendly facilities category; according to Showsight, New Jersey has 376 dog friendly hotels and 1,704 dog friendly restaurants for a score of 282.4 dog friendly facilities per 1,000 square miles, good for second in the entire nation.

New Jersey was fourth for dog-friendly activities; things like dog-friendly beaches, hiking trails,

On the other end of the spectrum is Alaska; because it’s so big and has relatively few services, it wound up with a score of 0.0. North Dakota isn’t much better, finishing right after Alaska in most categories, except in the number of dog friendly facilities where Montana took second.

So tell your canine to be happy that he/she lives in New Jersey!

