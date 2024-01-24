What it takes to be a ‘responsible’ dog owner in NJ

Every dog owner says that they love their pet; some even go so far as to consider it a part of the family. But how well are we taking care of them? According to a new study, in New Jersey anyway, we’re doing a pretty good job.

The research was done by Forbes Advisor. They weren’t looking for things like pampering the pets, they judged how responsible the pet owners were. Things like regular veterinarian visits, staying current on vaccinations, things like that.

shulgenko shulgenko loading...

Forbes Advisor conducted a comprehensive survey of 10,000 dog owners, with 200 surveyed in each state, to analyze which states have the most conscientious pet parents.

Nearly half of dog owners (45%) take their pets to the veterinarian more than once per year for check-ups, and 43% of dog owners take their pup to the vet at least once per year. Most dogs (84%) are up-to-date on their vaccinations, according to their owners.

So, how did we do? New Jersey ranks 9th in the country for responsible dog ownership. Our score was 77.38 out of 100.

Man walking dogs down sidewalk Thinkstock loading...

Here’s a look at some of the metrics:

🐶 The percentage of dog owners who report their dog is up to date with vaccinations (ranking No. 10 at 91%).

🐶 The percentage of dog owners who report trimming their dog’s nails at least once a month (ranking No. 8 at 63%).

🐶 The percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (ranking No. 9 at 39%)

Washington was #1, with a perfect 100; New York was second. Arizona came in last.

Chihuahua and west highland terrier dogs sitting in petshop Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.