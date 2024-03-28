In a world of good boys, maybe there are better boys. While I like mutts (mixed breeds in my opinion can bring fun and quirky traits from all over the place into the same dog) many prefer a purebred. It can be more of a sure thing if you’re looking for certain characteristics.

Between breeders and so many animal rescues seeming to focus on one particular breed, you have plenty of opportunity to get exactly what you want in a family dog.

What do people want most?

The American Kennel Club says it has determined the top most popular dog breeds for the state of New Jersey. Some breeds are the same as the national popularity, some are not.

shulgenko

Last year a new breed won the puppy popularity contest. The French Bulldog dethroned the Labrador retriever to take top spot. Was it a fluke?

It was not. For the second year in a row, the breed was the most popular in the Garden State.

Labrador retrievers remain in second place. They’re followed by golden retrievers, German shepherds and poodles.

That’s the same Top Five nationally. But from there New Jersey goes more its own way.

Here are the Top 10 most popular dog breeds in New Jersey according to the American Kennel Club.

1️⃣ French bulldog

Celiaaa

2️⃣ Labrador retriever

Chalabala

3️⃣ Golden retriever

Capuski

4️⃣ German Shepard

SB Arts Media

5️⃣ Poodle

Sergiy1997

6️⃣ Rottweiler

Tatjana Damjanovic

7️⃣ English bulldog

badmanproduction

8️⃣ Doberman pinscher

Photo by Laith Abushaar on Unsplash

9️⃣ Boxer

Mary Swift

🔟 Havanese

Dorottya_Mathe

