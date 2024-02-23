This is the top complaint of New Jersey dog owners

Owning a pet can be very fulfilling, but it can also be a giant pain.

The folks at Forbes Advisor researched what the biggest annoyances were for dog owners around the country:

To explore nationwide pet peeves among dog owners, we surveyed 10,000 owners with 200 participants from each state. By analyzing responses to 18 common annoyances, we unveil the unique—and inconvenient—challenges faced by dog owners across the United States.

You probably want to know what the number one pet peeve in New Jersey was; it is the same as the number one complaint nationwide: the difficulty in finding a dog sitter when you go away.

Some other interesting findings include:

🐶 The top three pet peeves nationwide are finding a pet sitter while traveling, finding pet-friendly hotels and needing to walk or exercise a dog.

🐶 The cost of owning a dog ranked as the fourth top annoyance among pet owners nationwide. Survey results show that dog owners spend the most money on dog food and veterinarian services.

🐶 Excessive barking and excessive shedding ranked as the fifth and sixth top annoyances nationwide, respectively.

🐶 Cleaning up after the dog is seventh

🐶 Taking the dog to the vet is eighth

🐶 Only 5% of hotels in the 100 most-populated U.S. cities are pet-friendly.

Some of the annoyances that were less significant include:

🐶 When the dog gets on the furniture (5.32%)

🐶 Taking the dog to the groomer (7.55%)

🐶 Excessive drooling (7.56%)

🐶 Checking the dog for ticks (7.58%)

🐶 The dog taking over the bed (7.72?%)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

