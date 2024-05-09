NJ among the top states for smoking the most weed

There’s dabbling with marijuana here and there, like only on a vacation say. Then there’s regular consumption defined as smoking weed at least 10 days or more per month.

A Gallup poll just released shows New Jersey is among a handful of states with the highest percentage of regular consumption. In other words, Jersey really loves its weed.

The highest rates of regular cannabis use at 11% are found in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania along with Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. No one is smoking pot regularly as much as these states.

The lowest use at 7% is found in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The rest of the country is somewhere in between.

Is it any wonder that New Jersey is among the top states enjoying weed the most? When legalizing marijuana went before the voters in a 2020 ballot question it passed with the largest margin of victory of any statewide marijuana legalization ballot measure in United States history. 67.08% in favor and 32.92% opposed.

Not only was it a landslide, but we also have our own marijuana celebrity in NJ Weedman a.k.a. Ed Forchion.

Some rather insulting news came out in this Gallup poll, however. The findings show the less educated you are the more likely you are to smoke weed.

The highest regular usage is seen in those with only a high school degree or less and stands at 13%. Those with a 2 year associate’s degree or technical school education use at the rate of 11%. College graduates with a bachelor’s degree use at 7%. Those with a post graduate degree use regularly at the rate of 5%.

The poll also shows men use more than women, people at age 50 begin using less, and whites and blacks use at the same rate of 9% with Hispanics slightly higher at 11%.

