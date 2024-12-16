This new hot spot in Morristown, NJ is a must visit

Photo via Bill Spadea

What a weekend!

After a dozen events across several counties this weekend, Jodi and I were honored to be invited to join the family and friends opening of a brand-new restaurant in Morristown.

Along with our close friends George and Elizabeth, we were seated in a cozy corner with a view of the expansive and spectacular kitchen. The interior design and high ceilings are incredible.

The glass gives a modern feel without compromising the warm and toasty atmosphere from the fire place and the wood fired grill.

We started with the carpaccio, octopus and meatballs.

Photo via Bill Spadea
Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva
Photo via Bill Spadea
Delicious.

Our waiter Hiaro was excellent. Attentive, knowledgeable and friendly. The octopus was tender, the carpaccio had the perfect amount of flavorful beef and tenderness.

The meatballs with a little ricotta could have been the meal. Of course, you know me, if it's on the menu, I order it. Yes, bone-in veal parm. Thin veal chop, melty cheese and the sauce. The sauce was light, zesty and a perfect match for the veal.

Photo via Bill Spadea
I appreciate the professionalism and skill of the entire staff lead by manager Nick and owner Joe Cetrulo, we will be back.

If you're looking for a different twist on a traditional steakhouse complete with steakhouse sides and delectable Italian cuisine, with a lively bar for a casual meet up, this is your place.

Photo via Bill Spadea
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

