Cold enough for ya?

In this dead of winter the freezing temperatures can really limit your options in Jersey. Any parent knows the pain of it being too cold for kids to go to the playground.

Read More: Best indoor activities in New Jersey during winter

Millburn Indoor Golf Club Millburn Indoor Golf Club via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Adults have the same problem. Especially golfers.

If you live in a warm southern state like Florida or Georgia, you can realistically golf year-round. Here in the Northeast in a place like New Jersey, that doesn’t pan out. Now I’m no golfer but if you are I heard about a cool place I wanted to share with you.

Jimmy Vukanovich opened Montclair Indoor Golf Club late in 2023 and he followed it with one in Millburn in 2024.

Now he’s started a third location in Morristown. The 3,000-square-foot Morristown Indoor Golf Club features Trackman simulators in three different bays plus a putting green. It’s open 24 hours a day for members, while non-member tee times are available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It even operates as a PGA training facility.

Millburn Indoor Golf Club Millburn Indoor Golf Club via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

All this to say that have a grand opening coming up.

The ceremony will be held on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. You find them at 48 Bank St. in Morristown and their website is Morristownigc.com.

It’s been open leading up to the grand opening and has already garnered fans. One wrote this on their website:

“Perfect example of art and science as best in class facility + technology and a team that understands the human connected to the club.”

Another said:

“Excellent facilities and a very warm and enthusiastic environment. My game has improved drastically... Couldn't recommend more if you want to improve your game.”

So take that Old Man Winter!