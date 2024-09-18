This is one of New Jersey’s best bakeries

One of the benefits of traveling the state from top to bottom and working with local leaders on everything from law enforcement to flooding issues is I get to visit some fantastic Main Streets across New Jersey.

As you know, for the past few years on the show, we've been highlighting some of the best small businesses, especially eateries around New Jersey.

After I spoke at the mental health symposium my friend Mayor Jason Karr surprised me with a delicious treat from Uncle Giuseppe's in Morris Plains.

A cream-filled crumb cake. Wow, wow, wow. I love pretty much everything that Uncle Guiseppe's has to offer from their Italian specialties to the deli to the bakery.

They are one of NJ's best bakeries for sure.

Earlier in the day I was invited to talk about small business in the Garden State at a business networking event hosted by my friend Julie Parker at the Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington.

I met a home baker who offered me a delicious macaron cookie from her home-based bakery.

If you have a home-based bakery or a go-to bakery on one of NJ's main streets, hit us up on the free NJ 101.5 app and we'll build a list to share!

