Award-winning NJ baker competing on famous Food Network show

As I have mentioned before, I am a big reality TV junky, especially the competitive ones.

It’s great background noise for me when I’m running after the kids and getting house stuff done like cooking, cleaning, and laundry. And it makes it so much more entertaining when I can root for someone from my home state.

I recently talked about the newest New Jersey contestant on season 47 of “Survivor”. Although the show has started, it’s sitting in my DVR favorites so I can binge a few episodes at a time.

One of my go-to shows around the holidays is the baking championships that Food Network puts on, and tis the season for Halloween.

The 10th season of “Halloween Baking Championship” is underway and one of our own is competing on the show.

Megan Aucone of Sayreville is an award-winning pastry chef at Uncle Giuseppe’s in Tinton Falls.

I watched the first episode of this season and was blown away at how real Megan makes her desserts. The details in her work can only come from a true artist.

But she’s way more than just a Halloween baker.

Are you in need of a wedding cake? Megan can hook you up.

What about a gender reveal cake? Megan can do that too.

And when you’re ready for those Christmas desserts…

But what really won me over is her taste in music because we elder emo millennials stick together.

Halloween Baking Championship airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

I am 100% #TeamMegan on this season of HBC and can’t wait to see what more she brings to the show.

