These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure.

As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!

Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh bread cakes and yes, cookies.

There were waaaay too many to choose from when I started looking into and asking around NJ for the best place to get bakery cookies.

Right now as you're reading this you are picturing yourself walking into the shop, greeted by the sweet smell of delicious homemade cookies, baked that morning awaiting you to take the home. You might even snag a few on the drive.

If you have an event, a coworker needing a gift, or just a craving, here are four must-hit places in the Garden State. If you have a place that ought to be included, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and send us a chat!

The Cookie Cake Company in Jersey City

The Muscle Cookie in Lodi

Cape May Macaroons — home business delivery with a storefront coming soon!

Sand and Sugar in Spring Lake Heights and Manasquan

