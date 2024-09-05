Best bakeries in NJ to visit this Fall season

Although Manville Pizza is not a bakery, owners Anthony and Melissa could certainly give any bakery a run for their money.

As much as Anthony is certainly one of the region's top pizza makers, his wife Melissa may be one of the best bakers around. The chocolate chip cookies and Italian rainbow cookies are among the best I've had.

We asked our listeners for their go-to bakeries in NJ. As a kid growing up spending summers at the Jersey Shore, Mallon's sticky buns were a staple of every summer. And they are still going strong.

Our listeners were happy to add to the list.

L&M Bakery in Delran

JB Bakery in Burlington

Del Ponte's in Bradley Beach

Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville

Natale's in Summit

Confections of a Rockstar in Asbury Park

Scala Bakery in North Brunswick

