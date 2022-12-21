The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries

Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey.

We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries.

If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert.

And let’s not forget a good Jersey diner. The display of desserts hit you right when you walk in and that’s really all you think about through your meal.

And now there are different ways to enjoy this delicious dessert.

Your local supermarket sells cannoli dip! And a trend for weddings is to have a cannoli cake. Half of my wedding cake was cannoli and my guests loved it.

So it sounds like the perfect dessert for your holiday gatherings, right?

And no one is expecting you to make cannolis from scratch. You have enough to prep between the Feast of the Seven Fishes and Christmas dinner.

Heading to a bakery and ordering a platter of cannolis is just fine.

Wondering where to get the best in the state? Check out these bakeries and call to order your cannolis before the weekend:

Rispoli Pastry Shop in Ridgefield and Emerson

La Scala Italian Pastry Shop in Toms River

Randazzo’s Pastry Shop in Raritan

Cannoli World in Hammonton

L’ Arte della Pasticceria in Ramsey

Anthony & Sons Bakery in Denville and Succasunna

