These NJ small business bakeries are a must-visit
There's an ongoing battle between the creamy style cheesecake, like the one at Charlie's which is gold, and the New York style which is denser and cake-like.
When Jodi and I were first married, we'd head to see family in my grandparents' house in Sea Isle City and would often pass through the small Cape May County town of Tuckahoe.
Each time we tried to stop by Tuckahoe Cheesecakes for a delicious treat. For more than 40 years the family business has been baking some of the best desserts in the Garden State.
We haven't been in nearly 20 years so when I passed it, I turned around and bought a cheesecake. Then added toppings on the side, strawberry, and blueberry, and the cake did not disappoint.
Delicious. As good as we remembered.
What's your go-to bakery? Here are a few from our listeners:
K.K. Sweets in Hamilton
Randazzo Pastry Shop & Bakery in Raritan
Elisa’s Bakery in Lakewood
JG Desserts in Toms River
Yhanne’s House of Cheesecake in Clayton
Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Westfield
Styertowne Bakery in Clifton
Tuckahoe Cheesecake in Tuckahoe
Charlie’s Farm Market in Normandy Beach
All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.