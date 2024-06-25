Popular cookie store to open first location in South Jersey

Cookies are everyone’s guilty pleasure. It’s sugar we don’t need but love so much.

You can self-bake or go the store-bought route, but there’s nothing like walking into a bakery and immediately smelling the warm, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

If you haven’t heard already, there’s a fan-based competition between two popular cookie spots — Crumbl Cookies vs. Insomnia Cookies.

Two totally different bakeries that make different kinds of cookies, and both are super delicious.

But one of them is about to open its first location in South Jersey and if you have late-night cravings, you’re going to have this place on the top of your DoorDash list (if that’s any option).

Insomnia Cookies will be “opening soon” at the previous FastSigns building in Cherry Hill on Haddonfield Road.

Insomnia Cookies is open late-night thanks to the founders who were college friends in 2003. Now they have 275 locations including 3 in New Jersey:

Ewing

Hoboken

New Brunswick

Stay tuned for the opening in Cherry Hill.

