If you're at the shore and you're looking for a great bakery, head to Brick and stop in to see Mike Gingrich. He's the owner of Mike's Crumb Cake Factory on Route 88.

All Mike does is crumb cake. He launched the business a few years ago, survived through the lockdowns and mandates, and is thriving. He gave two sheets of cake to our mid-day news anchor who is filling in for Eric Scott all week, Jen Ursillo. The two flavors we tried were blueberry and pina colada.

Let's say, Mike knows what he is doing. If you love crumb cake and the sweet combination of butter and brown sugar then you owe it to yourself to give Mike's a try.

And if you're in the Mercer County area, stop by Delizioso Bakery+Kitchen in Princeton. They not only have pastries but sandwiches, salads, and more.

One of the rising star bakers in New Jersey is not public yet but it could be one of the best chocolate chip cookies Jodi and I have ever tried. Our good friends Joe and Gina were over for a casual dinner this weekend. They brought dessert and didn't tell us where it came from until we tried it.

Spadea cookies Spadea cookies loading...

Chocolate chip cookies and a caramel cheesecake where the caramel oozed over the side as each slice was cut. Not overly sweet, the balance of caramel and cheesecake was perfect.

Spadea - caramel cheesecake Spadea - caramel cheesecake loading...

The balance between sweet and salty with dark chocolate chips was perfect for the cookies. And you know I am not a "sweet tooth", but this was a happy exception.

The sweet creations were masterfully made in their home kitchen by their daughter Payton. She's in high school right now, deciding on the best next. This is someone who has a sweet future ahead for sure.

Plus, you won't find these delicious desserts at places like this:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

