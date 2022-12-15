Got a sweet tooth? You need to visit this trendy bakery in Englewood, NJ

I’m all about supporting New Jersey small businesses, and finding them unintentionally is the exciting part.

I ventured up to Englewood for a bridesmaid’s dress fitting and walked past this cute corner store with beautiful cakes in the window.

The neon-colored sign drew me in and I felt like I walked into a cake wonderland.

This cute little shop is Chic Sugars and if you have a constant sweet tooth as I do, this is the place you want to be.

I walked into this very trendy bakery and I was immediately hit with the sweet, delicious smell of baked goods.

The décor is simple but edgy and full of neon colors.

The display case was filled with a rainbow of macarons.

All different kinds of cupcakes like Nutella, apple crisp, carrot cake, Oreo and strawberry crunch, but my favorite was the Coquito cupcake that came with a little infuser of Coquito to squeeze into the cupcake.

Cake jars lined the counter with flavors like red velvet, chocolate fudge, and dulce de leche. Cake pops and banana pudding jars were displayed as well and the beautiful tower cakes caught my eye right away, especially the chocolate cake decorated as a reindeer and the “un-birthday” cake decorated with doughnuts.

They will even make a dessert charcuterie board which is perfect for the holidays.

When I took a look at the website, the name CHIC Sugars made total sense because this wonderful place is run by all women.

According to chicsugars.com, Erika Oldman is the founder with Samantha Swidrak and Emily Bauer designing and decorating the cakes.

Take the time to head to Englewood and visit Chic Sugars. After bringing some baked goods home to my family, I can definitely say it’s worth it!

They are located at 28 S. Dean Street.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

