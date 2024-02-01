Churro out, cookie in: NJ Costco fans shocked by sudden menu change

Costco has a total of 21 locations in New Jersey. Their cavernous membership warehouses are renowned for several reasons: bulk merchandise at low prices, free samples, cheap gas (and long lines), and excellent customer service and employee relations.

In addition, at the front of each of those 21 stores is Costco's signature food court, serving hot dogs, pizzas, and chicken bakes to hungry shoppers.

Shoppers at Costco in Ocean Township Shoppers at Costco in Ocean Township (Corinne Cavallo) loading...

While the cost of their legendary hot dog special has not changed in 40 years, Costco has experimented with some menu changes. That includes the addition of a roast beef sandwich and strawberry ice cream in 2023.

The latest controversial menu change rolled out last month. The beloved churro — 15 inches of golden dough, sugar, and cinnamon deliciousness — was suddenly and quietly removed from the food court menu.

The churro has been replaced by a "Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie". The updated menu board promises it is served warm, made with "all butter" and both bittersweet and semi sweet chocolate.

The new food court menu at the North Brunswick, N.J. Costco now shows the new cookie dessert. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The new food court menu at the North Brunswick, N.J. Costco now shows the new cookie dessert. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Costco has offered no reason for the switcheroo. We are left to assume it is because of supply issues, reduced customer demand, pricing difficulties, etc.

The Taste Test

I put Costco's new cookie to the test this week, at their North Brunswick, N.J. warehouse. (It is a tough assignment, but somebody had to do it!)

I have to admit, the cookie lives up to its delicious description. It's big, 7 inches across and almost an inch thick. It's fresh and chewy. And served just warm enough to melt the chocolate chunks inside.

Cookies are kept warm, ready to be devoured. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Cookies are kept warm, ready to be devoured. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

However, I do have some complaints. (Full disclosure: I am unabashedly a huge fan of churros, and will miss them dearly at Costco.)

1.) The cookie is heavy. It is a lot for one person. Too much. Of course, that means it is perfect to share, or at to least save half for later.

2.) The calorie count confirms this cookie is not the healthiest snack choice. While the churro had 530 calories, the new cookie packs 750 calories.

3.) The price of the cookie is also a dollar more than the churro (at my local warehouse, at least). $2.49 vs. $1.49.

4.) Finally, and most importantly, cookies are boring. You can get a chocolate chip cookie just about everywhere. (Jersey bakeries make some of the best in the world!) But where can you buy a fresh churro? Theme parks. Maybe at an international restaurant. And that's about it.

Next time, I have to try the ultimate hack that has been circulating around the internet. Two cookies, with vanilla ice cream in between. The ultimate ice cream sandwich! For just seven dollars and change. And "only" containing 2,190 calories.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.