The best kind of Christmas cookies — and where to find them in NJ

'Tis the season to be eating! And what do we eat more of than anything this holiday season? That would be the Christmas cookies.

As the song says they're "everywhere you go". You cannot escape them if you tried and who would even want to?

Every state has its own most popular Christmas cookie. Google shared their list of the most uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state with USA Today and as it turns out New Jersey's favorite would be the Italian Christmas cookies!

As a New Jersey Italian American, this comes as no surprise. I grew up on my grandmother's homemade Christmas cookies, pizzelle and struffoli, which my cousin Marilyn still makes.

According to the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 10 most popular Italian cookies are: Amaretti, Ricciarelli, Baci Di dama, Chocolate Pistacio Biscotti, Savoiardi, Canestrelli, Biscotti al Cocco, Pizzelle, Seven-Layer Cookies and Espresso Florentines.

If you'd like to try to make Italian cookies at home check out "31 Old World Italian Cookie Recipies Your Grandmother Made" by Karen Sutter.

If you're looking to buy great Italian Cookies in New Jersey, try these places:

Carolyn Ruth DelViscovo:

"Calandra’s."

Joe Graci:

"Carlos in Hoboken."

Adam Daniel:

"Cammareri’s in Ramtown."

Joanne Monaco:

"Elissa's on Route 70 East - I believe it is either Brick or Lakewood! The wonderful smells that come out of that Italian Bakery!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bellisimo!"

Geryl Raucher Hickey:

"Vesuvios in Millstone."

Lauren Kimberly:

"La Scala."

Jeanette Grober-Shafer:

"My mom got Italian pastry for Christmas all my years growing up.. so delicious!!"

Howard Vogel:

"Any Walmart."

Andrew Chick Pisani:

"Aroma di Napoli Bakery in Nutley."

Carol Iannotti:

"Gianni's in Sewell NJ."

Keith Vena:

"Dolce & Clemente (Robbinsville) & Rispoli (Ridgefield Park)."

