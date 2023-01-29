Two sweet spots perfect for trying the best cookie treats in NJ

Cookies. Can there be anything sweeter? With so many great choices, it's hard to decide which one belongs at number one. However, The Oreo does deserve a special place at the top of New Jersey's list.

Not only do Oreos come in a variety of flavors as is, the company always seems to find something new to introduce that'll wow us even more. And that's just what they did at the beginning of 2023.

Just weeks before the big game, Oreo announced its latest creation, called the Most Oreo Oreo. As you might've guessed, it's a cookie sandwich that makes mega-stuffed cookies look inferior.

Check out the cookie on the packaging. If you love cookies-n-cream, then your mouth is probably already watering to try one.

Even though this rollout is national, New Jersey has a certain gem within its borders that separate us from all the other states. And it's a place where this new cookie is a match made in heaven.

Well OK, maybe physically it's a match made off the New Jersey Turnpike, but for all you cookie-lovers out there, it's a heavenly place to check out.

Located inside the American Dream Mall you'll find the Oreo Cafe. A place dedicated to all things oreo. How cool is that?

One of my former colleagues took a tour of the Oreo Cafe when it first opened and I have to say, this place is incredible (more on that in a bit).

Doesn't matter if it's kids or adults. If you love Oreos, then this is definitely a place to put on your bucket list. And it's a place we should be proud to have located right here in New Jersey.

But before we take a deeper look inside the Oreo Cafe, there's one other gem located within the Great Garden State that also offers an amazing cookie treat. Along with Oreos, this brewhouse restaurant offers so much more in the way of amazing cookie deserts.

Let's take a tour and check it out.

This Is Cookie Heaven: All The Pizookie Flavors Offered BJ's Brewhouse Restaurant In Toms River I want you to think about the best cookie you have ever had: this will top it.

A cookie paradise right here in New Jersey

Whether it's BJ's Brewhouse Restaurant in Tom's River or the Oreo Cafe in the Meadowlands, New Jersey will surely not disappoint.

To learn more about the Oreo Cafe, as well as take a virtual tour, click here. Trust me, it's a place you'll definitely want to visit.

