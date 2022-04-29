I visited the Oreo Cafe in NJ and it’s a cookie-lover’s dream

As an Oreo lover, the idea of an Oreo café really caught my attention, and I knew I had to take a trip.

The Oreo Café is located on the third floor of the American Dream mall inside the store It's Sugar, which is any candy lover's dream world.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

The Oreo Café is stacked with apparel including Oreo-themed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, mugs, slippers and more. They also offer different flavors of Oreos that usually aren't seen in stores.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

Some of which included Oreos with chocolate hazelnut flavored creme, Oreos with chocolate flavor creme, and birthday cake Oreos. Another was Oreos with toffee crunch flavored creme and Oreo with caramel latte flavored creme. They had a large variety that would please any Oreo lover.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

The Oreo Café also offers Oreo Desserts. They offer an Oreo Cookies and Cream Cheesecake, which is creamy cheesecake on top of a 3-inch Oreo wafer, drizzled with liquid chocolate, covered in Oreo cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and an Oreo wafer.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

Another menu option is an Oreo Waffle Sundae, which is a waffle baked in Oreo pieces, served with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce and candy garnish. You can see below, one customer ordered theirs with Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

I had the Oreo Brownie Sundae. It is made up of a warm brownie, layered with fudge sauce, Oreo cookie pieces, a scoop of ice cream, topped with a 3-inch Oreo wafer, whipped cream and sprinkles.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

The fourth dessert option is an Oreo Cookie Dough Sundae, which is vanilla Oreo ice cream, topped with Oreo cookie dough, liquid chocolate, whipped cream, Oreo pieces and an Oreo wafer.

OREO Café, Photo by Jordan Jansson

They also offer Oreo milkshakes, which looked incredible.

They have the simpler option of an ice cream sandwich, which is two large Oreo wafers with ice cream and your choice of toppings from the topping bar.

You could also have ice cream in a cone with your choice of toppings.

Some toppings you can choose from include: Oreo cookie pieces, Oreo creme, sprinkles, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce semi-sweet chocolate chip, mini peanut butter cups, caramel mini cups, milk chocolate pretzel nibs and more.

Additionally, there is a "secret" menu item, the Oreo Donut S'Morewich. You can see it below in an Instagram post from Oreo:

You can stop by the Oreo café at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ.

