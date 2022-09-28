At a time when the cost of everything from groceries to rent to utilities is skyrocketing Costco has announced a deal that seems too insane to be true.

Their hot dog combo meal of a 1/4 pound all beef hot dog plus a 20-ounce soda including free refill is $1.50. The price has remained the same since 1985.

If that's not already insane enough, Costco's Chief Financial Officer has vowed that the price of their signature combo will never, ever go up. Like, never. Not ever.

Forever.

How could that possibly be?

CFO Richard Galanti says,

"Some businesses that are doing well with margin ... those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or, as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer — forever."

He made the vow during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call according to CNBC.

CEO Craig Jelinek said much the same back in July.

So let's get this straight. They're saying the plan is to keep this perfect Costco comfort food of a hot dog and soda at $1.50 forever. When your child who is now in a crib gets his graduate degree it will still be $1.50. When Taylor Swift turns older than Bruce Springsteen is now it will still be $1.50. When we have flying cars it will still be $1.50.

And if you're thinking, meh, how good can a Costco hot dog be? Uh, have you ever had one? It's tasty, not skimpy, filling, delicious. I've never seen the Costco food court not busy. They're clearly doing something right.

And at this forever price? Now I'm not saying you'd want to have this every night, but think about it. If you're a struggling college student and needed to make every penny count you technically could have dinner every night for a month for only $45.

This reminds me of my struggling first year in radio where my roommate and I worked at a small market station making just about nothing and we stretched it by splitting a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese for dinner something like four nights per week. Had there been a Costco around you bet this would have been dinner the other three.

And hey, after the ridiculously low price of $1.50 for a hot dog and refillable soda if you want some dessert you know there will be some free samples of something nearby. Just sayin'.

There are more than 20 Costcos in the Garden State. Here’s a list.

