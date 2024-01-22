I'm just going to throw this out there; the Costco Food Court is the best thing to ever grace our good Earth.

Where else are you able to get a hot dog and a soda for a buck fifty?

costco hot dog Photo by Peter Secan on Unsplash loading...

Do you want a slice of pizza for less than two dollars? Don't worry, Costco has you covered!

In fact, you can still get a whole pie from Costco for ten dollars, it's really the deal of the century, and I'll be honest with you, even with all of the great pizza places we have in Jersey I absolutely love Costco's pizza.

They also have awesome sweet treats like frozen yogurt and parfaits.

However, one popular Costco food court item is now gone forever and people are fuming mad, and I can't blame them.

What Popular Food Item Is Gone For Good From Costco's Food Court?

On the list of tasty sweet treats the Costco Food Court served up, their fresh churro was king.

Photo by Foodie Flavours on Unsplash Photo by Foodie Flavours on Unsplash loading...

Coated in cinnamon, and fried to a golden crisp the Churro was as big as your arm, and only cost a buck fifty!

However, according to SFGate, it appears as though the Costco Churro is no more, as plans to discontinue the popular snack have been announced.

Costco is reportedly replacing the Churro with a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash loading...

Get out of here! A Churro is a far superior snack to a chocolate chunk cookie, and the new cookie is priced at two fifty, a whole dollar more!

That being said, SFGate does say the new cookie is massive and is easily a snack for two, but still, it's no tasty twisted cinnamon churro!

