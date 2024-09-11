Jersey Shore resident is the newest NJ contestant on ‘Survivor’

I love watching reality TV. I don’t have much time to sit and binge with two toddlers running around the house so it’s great background noise when I’m making dinner, folding laundry, or show-prepping for the next morning. All of those things take me forever to finish because I get sucked into whatever show I’m watching.

When it comes to the “game shows”, sometimes it’s difficult to pick a contestant to root for so my default is to want anyone from New Jersey to win.

“Survivor” is definitely one of my go-to guilty pleasure shows and season 47 is just about to start.

The cast for this season has been revealed and it will be easy for me to pick someone to root for since one of the contestants is from New Jersey.

There have been a handful of Jerseyans to compete on Survivor including two that took home the million-dollar prize:

Michele Fitzgerald from Freehold (Played two times, won once)

Tony Vlachos from Jersey City (Played three times, won twice)

Now, Terry Chirichillo, a 24-year-old freelance writer from Manahawkin, will compete in season 47.

According to their Instagram account, they are a Rutgers alum.

It’s so exciting to see New Jersey being represented in any reality TV show.

If you’re a Big Brother fan, there have been so many contestants from our home state, but you might remember Cody Calafiore.

Cody competed three times and ended up winning Big Brother 22.

His brother Paulie also competed on Big Brother and MTV’s The Challenge. Both Calafiore boys are from Howell.

Season 47 of Survivor will premiere on September 18.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.