New season of ‘Survivor’ to feature 2 contestants from New Jersey

When the venerable reality show “Survivor” airs its 42nd season, two players from New Jersey will be front and center.

There are a total of 18 players for this season in Fiji, which was originally scheduled to be shot in May of 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. The same safety protocols from season 41 were in place with the game shortened from 39 days to 26 days.

The contestants are divided into three tribes this season, with, according to the Survivor Wiki, no unifying theme for the tribes.

As usual, there are advantages that can be won. For this season there is “Beware Advantage", the contents of which may only be obtained if its finder opened it and fulfilled its demands. A steep consequence was given to the castaway if the demand was not met.

Each camp had one idol, that if found, its finder had to utter a certain code before an Immunity Challenge, and if members of the other tribes respond with their own code sentences, all three idols will have power. Until then, the idols remained powerless and their finders without a vote at Tribal Council.

Three different contestants from New Jersey have won Survivor with one, Tony Viachos, a former Jersey City police officer winning it twice. In “Survivor: Winners at War”, an all-star version of the competition, all three finalists were from the Garden State.

The new season premieres on March 9 on CBS.

