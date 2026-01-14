The war on seed oils led me to better deviled eggs

The quest for gut health and removing toxins from our diet has been quite a journey.

The key was to eliminate high fructose corn syrup, eliminate seed oils and eliminate products that are 'enriched' or 'fortified'.

It makes shopping challenging and longer than usual as I'm the guy reading the ingredients on every package.

Bread is among the more difficult things to purchase, which is why we stick to Calandra's four ingredient bread.

One of the things I was missing most was mayonnaise. Tuna salad, egg salad, and of course deviled eggs, not the same without the creamy, egg-based condiment.

Photo by Sara Cervera on Unsplash Photo by Sara Cervera on Unsplash loading...

Store-bought mayonnaise vs homemade: the seed oil problem

Almost all store bought mayo has seed oil and it's not good for inflammation or gut health.

I started buying a brand of avocado oil mayo, but Jodi didn't like it and it was perfectly adequate, but not delicious.

Enter my assistant, Rosebeth, who has a perfect recipe for delicious, no seed oil, creamy mayo perfect for anything that needs mayonnaise. You will need a wide mouth jar and an immersion blender to start.

Photo by Gil Ndjouwou on Unsplash Photo by Gil Ndjouwou on Unsplash loading...

Homemade avocado oil mayonnaise

It's as simple as adding one large egg, a tablespoon of Dijon mustard, a tablespoon of white wine vinegar, and sea salt.

I added a teaspoon, the recipe calls for ¼ of a teaspoon. The recipe also calls for 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, I used twice that.

The base is a cup of avocado oil. I used a full cup but the mixture was a little too liquid for my taste, next batch I'm gonna start with ¾ a cup and see how I do.

Once the mayo is completed, it's time for the deviling of the eggs.

Photo by Bill Spadea Photo by Bill Spadea loading...

Healthy deviled eggs without seed oils or preservatives

Hard boil, or steam (easier to peel) 6 large eggs. I cook them for 9 minutes, maybe 9:30 to keep a little softness in the yolk.

Cut the peeled cooked eggs in half long ways and pop out the yolk. Place the white halves on a plate and the yolks in a bowl.

I used 6 yolks and only four whites split to have a higher ratio of yolk to base.

Mix the yolks with a tablespoon or a little more of mayo, Dijon mustard, paprika, black pepper, celery salt and a little cayenne. I use two forks to mix and a spoon to fill the egg white half.

Sprinkle a little paprika and chives on top and you've got a nice looking, healthy and delicious appetizer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

