Yes, you can create a five-star dining experience at home without having to break the bank and without having to spend all day in the kitchen.

Jodi and I entertain a lot in our home; we love a full dinner table with friends and family. There are a few tricks, whether you are an expert in the kitchen or if your idea of home cooking is take-out.

Here's a simple way to provide a substantial, delicious and easy-to-serve appetizer spread:

Charcuterie Board

Start with a charcuterie/cheese board.

Good rule of thumb here is to have three cheeses, some olives, mustard and a little heat. My go-to is a sharp Irish cheddar cheese, aged Gouda and a soft cheese, Brie is an easy one found at just about every supermarket.

If you want the selection to be a little next level, buy a jar of Spanish olives, take out the pimento and take a few crumbles of bleu cheese and stuff the olive.

Add to the tray some hot soppressata, make sure to peel the protective cover, and slice it thin.

A little Dijon mustard in a small cup and some olive oil topped with sea salt and hot pepper flakes.

Slice a French baguette. I prefer NJ's own Calendra's bread because it's delicious and made with only four ingredients, so it's OK for your gut health.

Shrimp plate

Next is the Shrimp plate.

You can either buy raw Shrimp, jumbo, peeled and de-veined, or buy it cooked.

I found some of the best cooked shrimps from McCaffrey's supermarket in Princeton or West Windsor. Mix organic ketchup, a dash or Tabasco and a generous scoop of horseradish.

That's your cocktail sauce.

Slice up a lemon and place on the plate and on top of the piled shrimp.

Roast beef

Next is the meat, take that same baguette and slice in about ¼ inch thick slices and arrange on a baking sheet.

Preheat your oven to 350 and spread a little olive oil on the bread and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

We made the last one super easy by buying a pound of rare roast beef sliced very thinly from the Amish market in Kingston. Let the bread toast in the oven for a few minutes, soft in the middle and a little crunch on the outside.

Pile a little roast beef on each slice and top with a simple sauce.

Mix sour cream and horseradish and put a dollop on each serving and top with some fresh cut or dried chives.

Caviar

Last is the one that will have them talking.

Caviar is looked at as a very high-end, fancy food, and it can be super expensive. We have found that there's a great product available at your supermarket which is delicious and takes your presentation to the five-star level.

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars; there is a very good caviar from Romanoff that costs close to $10 in the market and will be enough to serve the crowd.

Start with a dollop of cream cheese on a peppered cracker ( the best ones are Mary's Gone Crackers), then spoon a small amount of the Black Lump Fish caviar on the cream cheese.

A little cracked black pepper and a spritz of lemon, perfect bite.

It's a simple way to create an appetizer presentation that your guests will love and appreciate the effort.

