An afternoon at a winery is about more than how the wine tastes. Of course, that’s a massive factor, but the atmosphere of a place, the helpfulness of the staff, and the general vibes are what make an establishment really stand out.

The Observer recently released their list of the Best Wineries on the East Coast. Looking at places from New England to Georgia, only one Garden State winery made the cut.

Beneduce Vineyards via Instagram Beneduce Vineyards via Instagram

Beneduce Vineyards named one of the best wineries on the East Coast.

The 77-acre family farm is located at 1 Jeremiah Lane in Pittstown, NJ with a tasting room and outdoor seating.

The owner and winemaker, Mike Beneduce, has dedicated his life to making New Jersey wine something worth traveling for.

A fourth generation farmer, he planted the family’s first vines at the farm in 2009 and hasn’t looked back since.

Beneduce Vineyards via Instagram Beneduce Vineyards via Instagram

Beneduce Vineyards offer their classic series, an experimental crafted series, and ‘Acqua Pazza’ (“crazy water” in Italian) which is referred to as a ‘session sparkler’ and has low alcohol.

Their Tasting Room is open during the following hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Beneduce Vineyards via Instagram Beneduce Vineyards via Instagram

All ages are welcome except for when they host their adults-only live music event, Group Therapy, on Saturday nights.

Next time you find yourself in Hunterdon County and could use a glass of local wine, Beneduce is the name you need to remember.

Cheers!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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