When I was a little girl, I would go through my mom's closet in the weeks leading up to Halloween and put together a costume using whatever she had, or my mom would get creative and make my costume herself.

One year, I was a princess using the dress I had recently worn to my aunt's wedding, along with a Burger King crown covered with tin foil. That was one of my favorite costumes!

Fast forward to when my kids were little; I usually took the easier route and bought their Halloween costumes at the store rather than sitting down and making one myself.

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Why More Parents Are Making Halloween Costumes At Home

But it looks like DIY Halloween costumes have made a comeback in recent years, according to a CouponBirds survey. Turns out, parents are getting into the Halloween spirit, with more than half (51.6%) making their kids' costumes themselves.

40.8% will purchase them off the shelf, and just 7.6% will do a combination of both.

Photo by Filipp Romanovski on Unsplash Photo by Filipp Romanovski on Unsplash

The Rise Of Handmade Halloween Costumes Among Parents

With parents looking to save money this Halloween, the average cost of materials to make a costume is $39.96, compared to $74.37 for a store-bought costume, according to the report, which is a big savings.

So when you're handing out candy this year, odds are you'll be seeing some unique homemade costumes as New Jersey parents get creative and put their DIY skills to the test.

I'm looking forward to seeing what everyone comes up with!

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore