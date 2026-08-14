If you’ve never been to Jersey Freeze, I just might have to take away your ‘Jersey card.’

I mean, seriously, if it’s good enough for the Jersey icons, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, then what are you waiting for?

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As a born and raised Freehold girlie, many of my summer nights as a kid were spent getting ice cream with family or friends at the iconic restaurant on Route 9 in Freehold.

Quick story: There was one time a few years ago that I actually missed running into Springsteen at Jersey Freeze by maybe five minutes. I’m still bitter about it. That’s the most “Freehold” thing that could ever happen.

But hey, I still had some delicious soft serve Vanilla ice cream, so I still consider it a win.

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All this to say, Jersey Freeze has finally announced the opening date of their new location.

Jersey Freeze in Old Bridge is officially opening Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026

The ice cream shop will be at 1447 Route 18 in Old Bridge, NJ.

The owners posted on their social media that they have big plans for their opening night.

Come check out our brand-new Old Bridge location from 4–9 PM on 8/20 and enjoy FREE legendary soft serve cups & cones! Just download the Jersey Freeze app and stop by.

Everything else on the menu will be available for purchase, and they’ll officially be open for regular business starting Friday morning, Aug. 21st.

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Their other spots can be found at Routes 9 and 33 in Freehold (across from the Barnes & Noble), 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, and 340 Route 34 in Colts Neck.

If, unlike me, you see Bruce, tell him I said ‘hi.’

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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