💔 Tragic discovery: Woman’s body found near an Essex County golf course

🚔 Boyfriend allegedly strangled her after breakup argument.

📱 Disturbing cover-up: Suspect posed as victim through fake text messages.

LIVINGSTON — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near the roadway of an Essex County golf course.

The body was found near Cedar Hill Golf Course in Livingston on Oct 7.

Body found near Livingston golf course sparks homicide probe

Authorities said Andres Calvachi-Paz, 35, told investigators that he strangled his 28-year-old girlfriend, Dayana Chisaguano Maleza, inside their Newark apartment after an argument in which the victim said she wanted to break up.

Suspect allegedly drove with body for hours before dumping it

Calvachi-Paz then placed his girlfriend’s body in his car and drove around for several hours before dumping the corpse on Walnut Street, authorities explained.

Investigators say suspect tried to fake victim’s messages

Afterward, they said Calvachi-Paz engaged in an elaborate scheme to make it look as though the victim was still alive, including sending fake text messages from her cell phone.

He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree disturbing human remains, and third-degree theft.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

