🚨 Eatontown man accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Bradley Beach.

💰 Police say the suspect fled with more than $10,000 in cash.

👮 Swift police and FBI teamwork led to his arrest hours later.

BRADLEY BEACH — A Monmouth County man was arrested and charged with a bank robbery in Bradley Beach.

ALSO READ: NJ man sentenced to 60 years for gunning down stepdad in cold blood

Chase Bank robbery on Main Street shocks quiet shore town

On Monday, Oct. 27, just before 3 p.m., officers from the Bradley Beach Police Department went to Chase Bank, located at 500 Main Street, for a reported robbery.

They said a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He left with over $10,000 in cash.

Multi-agency manhunt leads to fast arrest

An investigation by the Bradley Beach and Avon-by-the-Sea Police Departments, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Bureau, and the FBI-Red Bank Office identified the suspect as Demauriea A. Gray, 30, of Eatontown, who was caught a short time later.

He was charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Suspect held at Monmouth County Jail

Gray was taken to the Monmouth County Jail, where he is being held pending his first court appearance.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom