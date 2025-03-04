NJ chiropractor gets jail for hidden camera in office bathroom

🔻NJ man gets jail time

A 55-year-old Springfield chiropractor gets about three months in jail for hiding a camera in his practice’s bathroom.

Gary Hecht, of Livingston, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

On Friday, Hecht was sentenced to 90 days in county jail by Union County Superior Court Judge Richard Wischusen.

After the jail time, Hecht will remain on probation for five years.

In May 2024, Springfield police received a report of a hidden camera found in a bathroom at 201 Mountain Ave., the Hecht Chiropractic Office.

All individuals who were victimized were identified during the investigation, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

“Invasion of privacy is a violation of an individual’s fundamental right to privacy and security,” Daniel said. “This sentence sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated in our community.”

