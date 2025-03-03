NJ chiropractor touched patient sexually, cops say

🚨A patient told police she was touched “in an inappropriate manner"

🚨Investigators are looking for other patients

🚨James Royle has been practicing since the 1980s

JACKSON — A chiropractor was charged with criminal sexual contact after a patient reported being touched inappropriately during a session.

James Royle, 68, of New Egypt, touched the female “in an inappropriate manner that was unrelated to the treatment” during her regular appointment at Royle Sports Chiropractic in Jackson on Feb. 14, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Royle surrendered to Jackson police Thursday, when he was charged on a summons and released before his court date.

Previous visits

Investigators would like to speak with anyone else who may have had a similar experience with Royle at 732- 929-2027, extension 3124.

Royle, whose website says he is a married father, has been licensed to practice in New Jersey since 1982. The Division of Consumer Affairs website does not list any regulatory actions against him by the State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia