LIVINGSTON — There's less of an excuse not to eat healthier.

And there are a number of special offers in place to mark the occasion.

The fast-casual restaurant chain Just Salad has opened its first-ever drive-thru location, and it's in New Jersey.

So now you can get your salad, bowl, or smoothie while on the go, just like you would at your favorite fast-food spot.

“This new location reflects our belief that fast food can be redefined – it can be fresh, it can be sustainable, and it can still be convenient,” said Nick Kenner, founder & CEO at Just Salad. “This format allows us to serve our guests with added convenience, representing a major step forward in making healthy, delicious food even more accessible."

The new restaurant is up and running at 277 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston (The Shoppes at the Livingston Circle).

According to Just Salad, the Livingston store is the first of multiple Just Salad drive-thru locations expected to open in 2025.

According to the Just Salad website, there are now 10 locations in New Jersey. An eleventh is coming soon to Shrewsbury. There are Just Salad locations in seven states.

As part of its grand opening celebration, Just Salad is offering the following promotions at the Livingston location:

💲 Meals are $5 for customers who order in-store on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, and those who order via drive-thru on Jan. 25.

💲 Meals are $5 for community workers who purchase meals in-store on Jan. 28.

💲 VIP Bowl Day: $5 meals for reusable-bowl customers who purchase meals in-store on Jan. 27

💲 For every in-store purchase on Jan. 22, Just Salad will donate $1 to the New Jersey Audubon Society.

💲 From March 3 to March 21, on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. reusable-bowl customers can buy salads and warm bowls in-store for $8.99.

