COLTS NECK — The same well-off town called home by Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and some short-lived “Real Housewives of New Jersey” will soon have its first-ever apartment complex.

Kushner Companies recently broke ground in Colts Neck on a 360-unit luxury apartment community expected to be open in 2027, NJBiz reported.

Colts Neck apartment complex site

It has become a considerably different project in the nearly two decades since the real estate developer first acquired the land. The site was originally dubbed Colts Neck Manor, as Two River Times reported.

In 2006, the plan was to build 48 townhomes, RE-NJ reported.

Now, the multi-family rentals would include 72 affordable units, as a way of fulfilling state housing mandates for the town, according to the same report.

About a third of existing homes in Colts Neck are worth more than $1 million, while more than half are valued between $500,000 and a million dollars, according to U.S. Census data from 2022.

Colts Neck census data

The NJ real estate developer’s Livana projects have been billed as a “new level of luxury” in six different towns.

North Jersey has seen the first such residential complexes, with units in Fair Lawn and East Hanover already opened. Another was being developed in Livingston.

There were three residential complexes “coming soon” in Monmouth County — Colts Neck, Long Branch at Pier Village and Eatontown as part of the overhaul at Monmouth Mall.

In Colts Neck — also home to one of the golf courses owned by former President Donald Trump — the Liviana development is near Colts Neck High School, minutes off Route 18.

Overall, the complex along Route 537 would be 15, three-story buildings, with a clubhouse for shared use by residents.

Units would be a mix of one-, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, ROI-NJ reported.

A fitness center, yoga studio, swimming pool and dog park were also part of the design.

This residential complex hinges on an on-site wastewater treatment plant being built, Bloomberg reported.

Most Colts Neck homes have septic systems which need to be pumped out periodically, as explained on the township’s website.

State approvals for the underground wastewater treatment facility were a final step before the groundbreaking, Two River Times also reported.

