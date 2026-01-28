⚠️ Authorities warn against digging tunnels or igloos in snow banks — they can collapse without warning.

❄ Snow-related injuries are widespread; even play near streets is hazardous due to limited visibility.

❄ Dangerous cold and winter hazards like frostbite and hypothermia make outdoor play riskier.

“Do not tunnel or build igloos” — Brick Police issue stark warning

The Brick Township Police Department took to social media this week with a clear, urgent message: “DO NOT TUNNEL OR BUILD IGLOOS IN PLOWED SNOW.” The department stressed that the large snowbanks created by plows are deceptive — the snow is very dense and heavy, and unstable. A collapse, they warn, could lead to immediate entrapment or suffocation. While play outside is often part of winter fun, officers reminded residents that these plowed piles are not playgrounds and are “invisible to drivers and plow operators who may return” to clear streets later.

Hidden hazards: why snow tunnels and igloos can collapse

Snow may look soft — but in reality, wind-blown and plow-packed snow behaves more like dense sediment. Unlike snow forts made intentionally with proper technique, tunnels cut into deep banks or large plow piles lack structural support and can collapse with little warning. There’s a reason emergency response teams train for trench rescues; snow collapses can bury a person just as quickly as a cave-in of soil. Reports from other jurisdictions and public safety advisories urge caution around snow structures, stressing that “avoid building or playing in snow forts near roads” because of hazards like plows and vehicles.

Real world risks: injuries, suffocation, and more

While there’s limited national data on igloo or snow tunnel collapses specifically, similar risks are well documented in snow play incidents. Across the U.S., hundreds of thousands of winter-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms each year — the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated 124,700 winter sports-related injuries in 2022 alone, many involving sledding, skiing, and ice skating mishaps.

More tragically, isolated news reports in the Northeast recount children buried beneath collapsed igloos or snow forts; in one case, a 7-year-old in Brooklyn was buried under about 10 feet of snow after an igloo collapse — and required rescue before he could breathe again.

Beyond collapses, snowbanks near streets pose another danger: drivers and snowplow operators often cannot see children playing just beyond the tire path. Roads blanketed with snow reduce traction and visibility, increasing the risk that a vehicle will slide or fail to stop in time, especially when kids dart between piles. National traffic data show that snowy and icy conditions contribute to thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries in winter weather crashes each season.

Frigid temps make outdoor fun more hazardous

Adding to the physical dangers of snow structures is the brutal winter cold sweeping New Jersey. Prolonged exposure to low temperatures puts children and adults at risk for frostbite and hypothermia — conditions that can develop quickly when skin is exposed to sub-freezing air and wind. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management emphasizes that heavy ice and snow also create slippery surfaces that contribute to falls and other injuries.

Officials urge families to limit outdoor play during the coldest parts of the day, dress in layers, and keep snow play away from streets and plowed snowbanks.

