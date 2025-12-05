Something fishy is going on in Brick, but in the best way possible.

What good is it living in a state with amazing beaches if you don’t enjoy excellent seafood?

Oysters with a splash of hot sauce. Clams dipped in melted butter. Heck, even some fried calamari with marinara sauce is top-notch at the Jersey Shore.

There’s a seafood favorite in the Garden State opening up another location next year that can offer you all that and more.

Cuzin’s Seafood and Clam Bar

Cuzin’s Seafood and Clam Bar is known for its fresh seafood, prime cut steak, pasta, and fancy cocktails and they’re expanding their presence in New Jersey.

It was announced on the Brick Plaza’s website that Cuzin’s will open a third New Jersey location in Brick.

The growing chain has been serving up delicious seafood since 2016 with restaurants in Marlboro and New Brunswick.

The fish and shellfish that they serve are imported daily, making the meals some of the freshest you could have.

"Whether guests want to indulge in a lobster cocktail and some oysters or they want to enjoy a larger seafood entrée, our friendly staff is here to make sure everyone relaxes with a memorable meal," their website says.

Come 2026, they will also have a spot in the Brick Plaza at 100 Cedar Bridge Ave. in Brick.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but my mouth is already watering at the thought of their tasty seafood and cocktails.

SEA you there!

