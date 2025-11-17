Let’s say you’re trying the latest crazy fruity blend at your favorite brewery. You’re there to relax and unwind after a long week.

Is it going to grind your gears if some parents at the next table bring their six-year-old along?

More and more New Jersey breweries are pushing back against this. I was reading on mycentraljersey.com that it’s becoming a thing.

A quote from Readington Brewery’s Dan Aron summed it up,

We were packed last Saturday, and a group of kids were tossing footballs over the heads of adults sitting at tables. And you go out and you say stuff as politely as you can, but it’s ignored. Now look, I understand, the adults are drinking, you can relax — but we’re not a babysitter place.

Here’s another one.

Laszlo Varga of Seven Tribesmen in Wayne said,

I'm a father of two, so I understand the need to have a place where families can go and unwind. That being said, we’re not Chuck E. Cheese, which is what we’re starting to see over the past five and a half years of operation, and lately it’s become worse, actually.

Is it?

Maybe I spent too many years as a camp counselor or maybe I’m not going out to breweries often enough. But when I’ve seen children in breweries I’m not generally bothered.

Granted, if children are running amok it’s no fun for anyone and the business does have the burden of putting a stop to it.

That can be said for any restaurant or retail store.

The difference, of course, is there’s alcohol. So is it a matter of being disruptive or is it a moral issue of whether children belong in a place with a liquor license?

Here’s one example from social media of pushback from a New Jersey brewery.

While I’m not bothered by most children I’ve seen in breweries, I would also never expect there to be a row of high chairs available. So I see both sides.

But if you’re a cool and responsible parent, then you’re probably raising a pretty cool kid. So I personally won’t mind having a local brew next to you. Plenty of breweries in Jersey do make things family-friendly.

Beach Haus in Belmar has Jenga (appropriately enough, the day I’m writing this my sister went to a baby shower at Beach Haus - can you get any more kid-friendly?).

Bent Iron Brewing in Hamilton Twp. has corn hole, and I’ve seen plenty of kids there. I’m not convinced that bringing children is really so bad.

But that’s just my opinion. What’s yours? Take our poll and let us know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

