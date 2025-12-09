Must-see video of a deer causing chaos inside a Marshalls store in NJ
A startled deer ran loose inside a Marshalls in Brick, sending shoppers scrambling.
Cellphone video shows the deer bolting through aisles.
The incident comes months after a black bear wandered into a Sussex County store.
BRICK — Shoppers at a popular discount franchise store in Ocean County were more than a little surprised to be joined by a bolting deer last week.
A stray deer had gotten inside the Marshalls store along Route 70 in Brick, as seen in video posted Dec. 5 to Facebook and other social media accounts.
Shoppers scramble as terrified animal sprints through aisles
One of the first shoppers to have close contact with the terrified-looking animal followed it down several aisles and to the store’s front.
There, two women struggled to guide it to the automatic exit doors.
“It came from the back storage room someone must’ve left the door open and came through the building,” a woman commented on the video clips shared by a friend of the startling incident.
The deer took off once outside, and appeared to be okay.
Black bear bites 90-year-old woman in Sussex County store
Just a few months ago, it was an even more alarming scene in a Sussex County store, where a black bear wandered inside.
The 175-pound bear wound up in a Dollar General store on Route 94 in September, biting a 90-year-old woman on the leg, state Fish & Wildlife officials said.
Officials eventually tracked down and euthanized the bear under state protocol for human encounters.
