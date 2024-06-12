Quick, violent thieves target more luxury shops in New Jersey

🚨Thieves stole handbags from the Chanel store at the Mall at Short Hills Monday

🚨A fire extinguisher was used to hold off store security officers

🚨50 items were stolen from Couture Traders in Roxbury early Tuesday

Thieves robbed two high-end retailers in North Jersey in two days, according to police.

A group of five wearing surgical masks and gloves used a fire extinguisher as a distraction during a robbery at the Chanel store on the lower level of the Mall at Short Hills on Monday afternoon, according to Millburn police.

One sprayed a fire extinguisher at the store security officer while the other four ransacked the store.

RLS Metro Breaking News reports that security video footage shows employees tried to guard the merchandise and lock the doors while the group stole handbags and ran out of the store located in the middle of the mall to a vehicle waiting outside.

Police did not disclose how much merchandise was stolen.

The mall's 150 stores include some of the biggest names in luxury including Burberry, Bvlgari and Cartier.

Thieves at Chanel at the Mall at Short Hills 6/10/24 Thieves at Chanel at the Mall at Short Hills 6/10/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Gone in 2 minutes

Four people smashed the glass front door and broke into Couture Traders, a designer handbag store on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Roxbury police.

The thieves made off with about 50 items.

Owner Nolan Forlenza told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that despite increasing security in the store, it’s the third time in two months the store has been robbed. Video shows the thieves climbing under the metal bars on the window. They were in and out in two minutes, according to Forlenza.

Forlenza said he believes the handbags can quickly be sold and sellers are looking to his store to replenish their "stock."

Police in Millburn and Roxbury would not say if there is a connection between the two robberies.

