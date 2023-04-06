🔴 A Morristown man admitted to asking at least 70 minors for videos and pictures

🔴 He was a teacher at a Summit elementary school and a youth soccer coach in Livingston

🔴 Feds filed charges after he sent a hard drive with the images and vids out for repair

MORRISTOWN — A fifth-grade teacher and youth soccer coach admitted to creating a fake social media persona to solicit photos and video from dozens of minors that showed them involved in sexual activity, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Steven Brooks, 36, of Morristown acknowledged receiving material from at least 70 minors. He was first charged in February 2021 after he sent an external hard drive for repair in January, according to the federal criminal complaint.

The Morris County Daily Voice reported Brooks was a teacher at the Washington School in Summit. NJ.com reported in Feb. 2021 he was the director of travel for the Livingston Soccer Club.

Brooks is featured in two NJTV videos made in April called "Math with Mr. Brooks." The videos have since been taken down.

In one folder labeled "clips," there were images of a person engaging in oral sex, a person masturbating, and picture files of a naked person masturbating on a bed. Investigators said Brooks sent those images to a minor. Other photos show minors taking selfies while not wearing pants or underpants, the complaint says.

Brooks is charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled for sentencing in September.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

