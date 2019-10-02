A father and adult son are being mourned after both died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Morris County.

Roxbury police said 28-year-old Vincent Borny died on Monday.

Six days earlier, police responded to an accident after 4 p.m. involving Borny’s 2015 Ford Fiesta and a 2004 Ford F350 on Howard Boulevard near Ledgewood Plaza.

Vincent's 69-year-old father, Kenneth, who was a passenger, died at the hospital that same day, according to police.

Police identified the driver of the Ford pickup truck as 18-year-old Zachary Berry, of Sparta, who was treated for injuries following the Sept. 24 crash.

Police said they will not be charging anyone with a motor vehicle violation but the investigation continues.

As reported by the New Jersey Herald and shared on a personal Facebook page by Tom Borny, a relative of the victims, Vincent was an organ donor and helped several patients after being declared brain dead.

Officers said the elder Borny's last residence was in Stanhope, while Vincent Borny lived in Flanders. The New Jersey Herald report said the duo had bought a townhouse in Wallington, Bergen County.

Vincent Borny's LinkedIn profile as a record producer also said he was based in Hopatcong.

The pair had lost their wife and mother, Elaine Borny, in 2015 after living with ovarian cancer for several years, according to her obituary.

