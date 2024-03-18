Ready for your closeup? 14 NJ communities are now designated as film ready

🎥 More NJ communities and counties have been designated film ready

🎥 That means they can market themselves as film destinations

🎥 Towns must undergo a multi-step certification process to qualify

A new cohort of film ready communities has been announced in the Garden State, according to the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.

The NJMPTVC, part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, announced that 14 municipalities and four counties have completed the Film Ready New Jersey Program, and are now designated as “film ready communities.”

The newest cohort of film ready municipalities include Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Fair Lawn, Jersey City, Manville, Newark, Plainfield, Pompton Lakes, Rahway, Ridgefield Park, Ringwood, Roseland, West Orange, and Westwood. The counties are Bergen, Passaic, Somerset, and Union.

These communities can now market themselves as film destinations. To be film ready, each of these municipalities and counties had to undergo a multi-step training and certification process, according to NJMPTVC. Once they pass the certification, it means they know how to accommodate movie and TV producers.

“The Film Ready New Jersey Program is helping the state’s film industry grow by giving municipalities and counties the tools needed to welcome top-tier productions to their communities,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan.

Film Ready New Jersey has a five-step certification and marketing program that educates municipalities on the basics of motion picture and television production and sets basic standards for attracting filmmaking.

“As more productions choose New Jersey as their backdrop, the training provided by the Film Ready Program will generate an economic boost for communities across the state by creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and attracting tourism,” Sullivan added.

The next Film Ready Workshop hosted by the NJMPTVC will be held at the Morris Museum on April 23. For more information and to register for the workshop, click here.

Workshop participants will receive training and guidance from industry professionals, local mayors, and other staff members. They will learn about the economic impact of hosting on-location filming, ordinances and permitting, opportunities for small businesses, and the expanding infrastructure.

“Through the Film Ready New Jersey Program, we are encouraging our cities and towns to readily welcome filmmakers and enjoy the many benefits when production crews come to town,” said NJMPTC Executive Director Steven Gorelick.

Since the revival and enhancement of NJEDA’s Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, the state has attracted 166 feature films, television shows, and digital media projects, while generating $2.3 billion in spending.

