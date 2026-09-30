Love it or hate it, New Jersey, small talk may be more enjoyable than you think
Small Talk Brings More Joy Than People Predict
Are you someone who will strike up a conversation with the person sitting next to you in the waiting room at the doctor's office, or standing in line at your local supermarket? How about while getting a haircut?
Do you enjoy a little small talk at the office, or would you much rather just be left alone? Some people love it, some people hate it.
Maybe you get a little anxious about making conversation with a stranger, or you don't think you would be interested in what the other person has to say, but according to a recent study, even what many of us would consider a "boring" conversation can actually be good for us, NBC News reports.
Social interaction is much needed, especially these days when we're all glued to our phones.
Read More: States with the best and worst work-life balance: See where New Jersey ranks
Study Shows Small Talk Delivers Real Connection Despite Initial Skepticism
Researchers found that people actually enjoyed conversations more than they expected. Participants were randomly assigned topics such as sports, movies, music, books, and fitness and asked to have five-minute conversations.
Beforehand, they predicted whether they would find the conversation boring or interesting, but afterward many of them rated it more interesting than expected.
Sometimes a little small talk is all you need to feel connected. Studies like this are those little reminders of how important it is to put the phone down and engage with the people around us. It could feel like a chore, and you're not in the mood, but that quick conversation can brighten your entire day!
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