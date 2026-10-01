I'm sure everyone at least knows one person who's had to deal with this terrible disease. I myself know far too many people who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Watching them go through treatment and how tough it is on them. Watching the emotional roller coaster for both them and their families.

But at the same time, it also brings out that warrior in us. That side that says, nope, We're not going down without a fight. And it's that strength that keeps the fight going.

October is breast cancer awareness month. A time when we put a spotlight on all those warriors who have either fought, or are still fighting breast cancer.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

2nd Annual Evolve Pink Strides of Strength Walk

Happening this weekend is the 2nd annual Evolve Pink Strides of Strength Walk. For those who are new to it, the Strides of Strength Walk is " a local breast cancer support organization dedicated to uplifting warriors, survivors, and the women walking this journey every day."

According to Evolve Pinks website, all the money raised from this event directly supports all the "programs that provide connection, encouragement, and resources to those who need it most."

For anyone who's gone through this knows how long this battle can last. Whether it's someone who's had or has breast cancer, or family members fighting with them, that support even afterward is such an important piece of the movement.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Walk Details

The 2nd Annual Evolve Pink Strides of Strength Walk is happening on Sunday, Oct. 4, kicking off at 9 a.m. at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds (1207 NJ-179, Lambertville, NJ 08530).

They'll be plenty of local vendors, food, family fun, and more. Plus I'll be there as well with the New Jersey 101.5 Big Yellow Van to play some music and host fun games with you from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event itself concludes around 2 p.m.

I sure hope you can join us as we gather in support of those facing breast cancer, and to remind everyone that you never have to fight this battle alone.

More details on the walk can be found here, including ways you can donate and help support the Strides of Strength Walk, and help them reach their goal.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.