Evolve Pink hosts community walk to support cancer warriors and survivors in NJ
I'm sure everyone at least knows one person who's had to deal with this terrible disease. I myself know far too many people who have been impacted by breast cancer.
Watching them go through treatment and how tough it is on them. Watching the emotional roller coaster for both them and their families.
But at the same time, it also brings out that warrior in us. That side that says, nope, We're not going down without a fight. And it's that strength that keeps the fight going.
October is breast cancer awareness month. A time when we put a spotlight on all those warriors who have either fought, or are still fighting breast cancer.
2nd Annual Evolve Pink Strides of Strength Walk
Happening this weekend is the 2nd annual Evolve Pink Strides of Strength Walk. For those who are new to it, the Strides of Strength Walk is " a local breast cancer support organization dedicated to uplifting warriors, survivors, and the women walking this journey every day."
According to Evolve Pinks website, all the money raised from this event directly supports all the "programs that provide connection, encouragement, and resources to those who need it most."
For anyone who's gone through this knows how long this battle can last. Whether it's someone who's had or has breast cancer, or family members fighting with them, that support even afterward is such an important piece of the movement.
Walk Details
The 2nd Annual Evolve Pink Strides of Strength Walk is happening on Sunday, Oct. 4, kicking off at 9 a.m. at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds (1207 NJ-179, Lambertville, NJ 08530).
They'll be plenty of local vendors, food, family fun, and more. Plus I'll be there as well with the New Jersey 101.5 Big Yellow Van to play some music and host fun games with you from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event itself concludes around 2 p.m.
I sure hope you can join us as we gather in support of those facing breast cancer, and to remind everyone that you never have to fight this battle alone.
More details on the walk can be found here, including ways you can donate and help support the Strides of Strength Walk, and help them reach their goal.
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.