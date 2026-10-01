🚨Six people face federal charges tied to three New Jersey jewelry store robberies

🚨Investigators say the suspects used hammers and other tools

🚨Blood, DNA, surveillance video and cloud-stored photos helped investigators ID suspects

Six people face federal charges in three New Jersey jewelry store “smash and grab” robberies.

There has been an increase in these robberies since the beginning of 2025 across the state, according to U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Robert Frazer.

In most robberies of this type, thieves enter a store, sometimes with customers and employees present, and use hammers and other tools to smash display cases. They grab whatever is inside and take off in less than five minutes. In some cases, the robbers get away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The six were charged in connection with robberies at stores in Paterson on May 14, 2025, Union City on March 7, 2026, and Wayne on June 16, 2026. In all three, the same basic technique was used by the robbers.

All were charged with Hobbs Act robbery, a federal law that prohibits “actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce ‘in any way or degree.’”

Blood and cloud-stored photos helped identify Paterson suspects

In the Paterson robbery, the thieves cut themselves while using crowbars to smash the glass door and windows, leaving behind blood, according to Frazer.

Investigators used DNA testing to identify Shaquan Jones, 24, of Newark, and Kayron Caldwell, 34, of Newark.

Jones also took pictures of himself holding a fistful of cash with a bandage on his left hand. Investigators recovered the pictures from Jones’ online cloud storage account.

Surveillance video helped investigators identify another suspect

Derreck Proctor, 33, of Newark, was charged in the Union City robbery.

According to Frazer, Proctor was identified on surveillance video showing him using two sledgehammers to break the glass of displays and cutting his hand.

Investigators recovered a picture in his cloud account and were able to match Proctor’s image and blood. Security footage also showed him buying two sledgehammers several weeks before the robbery.

Wayne robbery ended with a crash in Haledon

Terrance Drakeford, 33, and Wyzier Peterson, 28, both of Newark, robbed a jewelry store in Wayne and fled in an SUV.

The suspects changed vehicles to a vehicle driven by Corey Boyd, 29, but were pulled over for a traffic stop in Haledon. Boyd took off but crashed a block away.

Drakeford was taken into custody at the scene.

“Customers at these jewelry stores found themselves caught in the middle of violent robberies carried out by masked men who showed little regard for anyone who might get hurt,” FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Roddy said of the arrests. “FBI Newark partnered with state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate and track down these subjects so no one else would be put in danger. The work being done to protect the people of New Jersey has been incredible, and this case is just one stellar example.”

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