New Jersey is one of the states where the average worker is least likely to call in sick when feeling under the weather.

New Jersey Workers Not Likely To Call In Sick

I woke up a few days ago with what felt like the beginnings of the common cold, and as a few days passed, that is exactly what it evolved into.

I never once considered calling out of work sick because I didn't feel that bad. But I did consider it because I didn't want to spread it around the office.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Ultimately, my co-workers had a great attitude about it, so I came to work, but I began to wonder if New Jersey was a state where workers frequently used their sick days.

Are New Jersey Workers Taking Their Sick Days?

I did a little research, and it turns out New Jersey has some of the toughest workers in America who are willing to work through illnesses.

Read More: Does Your Dog Know When You're Sick?

A study reported at Zippia says New Jersey workers are among the least likely to call out sick. The results are based on Google Trends, and New Jersey ranks as the 41st most likely state to have a worker call in sick.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Uns Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Uns

The study simply determined which states searched for the phrase "call in sick" the most, and there is no guarantee the people who searched it actually did it.

The State That Calls In Sick The Most

The state where workers call in sick the most is Oregon, and that is closely followed by Hawaii.

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Which state calls in sick the least in America? There is a 9-way tie for last place on the list. It includes some nearby states like Rhode Island, Delaware, and Maine. For the record, New Jersey came close to making this a 10-way tie.

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