Our passion for a slice of ‘za knows no end in New Jersey, so when we lose a pizza joint, it hits us hard.

The Garden State has unfortunately lost a beloved pizzeria this month, Serpico’s in Allenhurst has announced that they are closing for good.

Serpico's Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook Serpico's Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook

Located at 307 Main Street in Allenhurst, NJ, Serpico’s was known for their appetizers, wraps, hot and cold subs, standard and specialty pizza, pasta, salads, and calzones, in addition to traditional Italian dishes.

The staff posted on their website that the pizzeria is ceasing operation but not without a dose of New Jersey wit.

They described the vibe of the restaurant saying “there was always a lively conversation going on with a slant that you could only find in a pizza place or barber shop but seldomly a topic at the local Mensa meeting.“

Serpico's Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook Serpico's Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook

They emphasized how thrilled they were to be there for the big events in the community’s lives.

Whether it was the first day of school, Halloween, college students returning home during Thanksgiving break, graduation days or even younger customers coming in with their children years later — it was all special.

“We have had a wonderful time serving you and we hope that you will think back on your interactions with us as fondly as we remember serving you.”

The restaurant closed its doors in late Sept. 2026.

Serpico's Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook Serpico's Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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